The book contains more than one hundred patterns of agile practice, covering the main practices of Scrum and Extreme Programming in the form of organizational patterns. It is intended for the practitioner who needs a guide while setting up and running an agile project. There is specific advice for Managers, Product Owners, and Developers. Versions of some of these patterns were presented at EuroPLoP 2005, EuroPLoP 2006, and PLoP 2006.

From the Preface:

A Bridge to Agile Software Development Practice

This collection of patterns is intended to complement and summarize the standard wisdom that can be gleaned from the Agile Development literature such as Kent Beck's Extreme Programming Explained or Ken Schwaber and Mike Beedle's Agile Software Development with Scrum. It is directed primarily at those who are starting out with Scrum or Extreme Programming (XP) or another agile methodology and might miss some subtle ideas. Once a team gains experience these patterns will become obvious, but initially some of them are counter intuitive. While this study began in Extreme Programming practice, most of the advice applies to agile development in general and Scrum in particular.

I consider XP to be a pattern language in which the practices are the basis of the patterns. They have the characteristics of a true Pattern Language in that they are synergistic and generative. The dozen or so practices detailed in Beck and elsewhere, such as "Do the simplest thing that could possibly work" and "Yesterday's Weather" form a subset of this language.

While I have gathered information from various authors and practitioners as well as my own practice and consulting, I take responsibility for what is said here.

Here is a sample pattern that applies when you are setting up a team, perhaps for its first agile project.

Train Everyone

